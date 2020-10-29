Shapoorji Pallonji Group stakes claim in all Tata companies, seeks division

-
ALSO READ
Commercial ambition sole motive of Mistry, Tata tells Supreme Court
Tata Sons withheld facts on turning private: Mistry firms tell SC
Cash strapped and under-capitalised, SP group faces biggest test ever
Tata Group stks mixed after Shapoorji Pallonji Grp agrees to exit Tata Sons
Tata and Mistry to part ways: A 70-year old partnership set to end
-
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP) has sought a pro-rata division of all Tata Sons assets based on its 18.4 per cent stake in the holding company of the Tata conglomerate, said the group in its settlement filings in the Supreme Court.
The SP group has sought a direct stake in all listed entities of the Tata group, including a 13.22 per cent stake in the conglomerate’s crown jewel, Tata Consultancy Services. It has claimed a pro-rata share of the Tata brand and asked for a neutral third-party valuation for the unlisted assets adjusted for net debt.
The SP Group, one India country’s largest construction firms, has an 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons, but the two groups have been embroiled in a legal battle since 2016 when Cyrus Mistry, scion of the family that controls the SP Group, was sacked as chairman of Tata Sons.
The SP Group said in statement that, as a non-cash settlement, it should get pro-rata shares in listed entities of the Tata Group where Tata Sons currently owns stake. “For example, 72% of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) is owned by Tata Sons and SP Group’s ownership of 18.37 per cent translates to 13.22% per cent shareholding of TCS (valued at Rs. 1,35,000 crore at present market capitalisation of TCS),” the Group said in its filing.
The pro-rata share of brand value adjusted for net debt (i.e. debt less cash and cash equivalents) can be settled in cash and / or in listed securities. For the unlisted companies, an expedited valuation can be done with a valuer selected by both sides, it said. The Tata brand was valued at $20 billion as per its last valuation.
The SP Group said the “quicker to implement” settlement is a win-win deal for both sides as control would remain with Tata Sons and it would remain promoters of group companies and also enjoy a control premium on its shareholding. “In case Tata Sons does not want to dilute its stake in certain companies, the SP Group could accept the value in either cash or TCS stock,” it said. Besides this settlement will not increase debt for Tata Sons to buy out Mistry group shares, it said.
The same scheme could also be applied to Tata group companies that have shareholding in Tata Sons to provide them with liquid assets in lieu of their shares, and bolster their net worth by over Rs 100,000 crore. The effective ownership of the Tata Trusts would be close to 100% thereafter from the present 66 per cent once the Mistry family exits, the statement said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU