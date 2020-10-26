Shapoorji Pallonji group to file settlement terms on Tata Sons exit with SC

-
ALSO READ
Commercial ambition sole motive of Mistry, Tata tells Supreme Court
Shapoorji Pallonji Group agrees to exit Tata Sons, calls for separation
Tata Sons withheld facts on turning private: Mistry firms tell SC
Tata and Mistry to part ways: A 70-year old partnership set to end
Tata Group stks mixed after Shapoorji Pallonji Grp agrees to exit Tata Sons
-
The Shapoorji Pallonji group is set to file its settlement terms with the Supreme Court by Tuesday, in a move that would ultimately see the exit of the cash-strapped conglomerate from Tata Sons.
With this, the hearing in the Tata-versus-Mistry case is likely to be adjourned to next month, said a source close to the development. “The settlement between the Tata group and the SP group is good news for both parties. The negotiations will now move towards the valuation of 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons,” said the source.
The Mistrys have pegged the valuation of their stake in Tata Sons at Rs 1.78 trillion, while Tata group's estimation is much lower. "It is possible independent valuers for Tata Sons will be appointed with the SC’s consent,” said the source.
On October 10, the Tatas had said they have not received any formal request or proposal from the SP group on the settlement matter and said it will wait for the court proceedings to resume, which is scheduled for October 28. “With the deadline coming closer, the SP group will file its settlement plans -- giving its terms for the settlement,” the source said.
ALSO READ: Shapoorji Pallonji Group agrees to exit Tata Sons, calls for separation
The settlement is important for the SP group which is facing an unprecedented cash crunch due to slowdown in the construction and real estate businesses due to the Corona pandemic. The group companies, which have started defaulting to loans, have filed for debt relief with its lenders – taking advantage of the RBI’s norms on one-time debt restructuring.
The group earlier failed to raise funds from Canadian financial giant Brookfield by pledging Tata Sons shares after Tata Sons moved the Supreme Court blocking pledging of Tata Sons shares. Tata Sons moved the court on September 5th, just a day after the SP Group signed an agreement with Brookfield to raise Rs 3,750 crores as debt.
Later, the SP group informed the Supreme Court that it will separate from the Tata group – ending its 70-year relationship with the conglomerate. The SP Group said it would exit from Tata Sons -- provided it gets an early and a fair and equitable solution.
ALSO READ: Swedish steelmaker SSAB looking at merger of Tata Steel Europe business
The Mistry group said a separation from the Tata Group is necessary due to the potential impact this continuing litigation could have on livelihoods of its employees and the economy. “It was crucial that an early resolution be reached to arrive at a fair and equitable solution reflecting the value of the underlying tangible and intangible assets,” the statement by the SP group had said.
As the largest minority shareholder, the role hitherto played by the SP Group, was always one of guardianship with an aim to protect the best interests of the Tata group. The SP Group had always used its voting rights as a shareholder for the best interest of the Tata Group, it had said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU