Shapoorji Pallonji group to file settlement terms on Tata Sons exit with SC

The Shapoorji Pallonji group is set to file its settlement terms with the Supreme Court by Tuesday, in a move that would ultimately see the exit of the cash-strapped conglomerate from

With this, the hearing in the Tata-versus-Mistry case is likely to be adjourned to next month, said a source close to the development. “The settlement between the Tata group and the SP group is good for both parties. The negotiations will now move towards the valuation of 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons,” said the source.

The Mistrys have pegged the valuation of their stake in at Rs 1.78 trillion, while Tata group's estimation is much lower. "It is possible independent valuers for will be appointed with the SC’s consent,” said the source.

On October 10, the Tatas had said they have not received any formal request or proposal from the SP group on the settlement matter and said it will wait for the court proceedings to resume, which is scheduled for October 28. “With the deadline coming closer, the SP group will file its settlement plans -- giving its terms for the settlement,” the source said.





The settlement is important for the SP group which is facing an unprecedented cash crunch due to slowdown in the construction and real estate businesses due to the Corona pandemic. The group companies, which have started defaulting to loans, have filed for debt relief with its lenders – taking advantage of the RBI’s norms on one-time debt restructuring.

The group earlier failed to raise funds from Canadian financial giant Brookfield by pledging Tata Sons shares after Tata Sons moved the Supreme Court blocking pledging of Tata Sons shares. Tata Sons moved the court on September 5th, just a day after the SP Group signed an agreement with Brookfield to raise Rs 3,750 crores as debt.

Later, the SP group informed the Supreme Court that it will separate from the Tata group – ending its 70-year relationship with the conglomerate. The SP Group said it would exit from Tata Sons -- provided it gets an early and a fair and equitable solution.



The Mistry group said a separation from the Tata Group is necessary due to the potential impact this continuing litigation could have on livelihoods of its employees and the economy. “It was crucial that an early resolution be reached to arrive at a fair and equitable solution reflecting the value of the underlying tangible and intangible assets,” the statement by the SP group had said.

As the largest minority shareholder, the role hitherto played by the SP Group, was always one of guardianship with an aim to protect the best interests of the Tata group. The SP Group had always used its voting rights as a shareholder for the best interest of the Tata Group, it had said.