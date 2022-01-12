Share issue to govt expected in a month's time: Vi CEO Ravinder Takkar

(Vi) expects to issue shares to the government in the coming month, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ravinder Takkar said.

On Tuesday the Board of the telecom company opted for conversion of interest on deferred spectrum and into equity. Vi has estimated the net present value of the interest at Rs 16,000 crore and that would result in issuance of 35.8 per cent shares to the government. The same would have to be confirmed by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT).

The company has shared its calculation with the DOT and once the amount is certified shares will be allotted to the government. “My hope is that it will be done in the coming month,” Takkar said.

He reiterated that the company’s existing promoters and management will continue to be in charge of the company. There will be no government nominees on the board either.

Takkar said both Aditya Birla group and Vodafone group remain committed to the business and will continue to guide the company. “The promoters have accepted significant dilution to support the balance sheet. It is a strong commitment to ensure that the company remains healthy,” he added.

Post the issuance of 35.8 per cent stake to the government, promoter shareholding in the company will come down to 46.3 per cent from existing 72.5 per cent.

Takkar said Vi is involved in discussions with potential investors and added there is huge interest in the telecom sector following the government reforms. Most investor concerns about the three player telecom market and liquidity support to telecom have been addressed. Investor feedback on the company's move to allocate shares to the government is positive, Takkar said.

After the second quarter results in November Takkar had said the company would conclude its fund raising in the current fiscal year. He did not give any timeframe and merely said that the company will make announcements on fund raising shortly.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Takkar said Vi has a significant amount of debt and stretched balance sheet. Most of the company’s debt is owed to the government and the board felt it is a good option to reduce debt by converting it into equity.

“We do hope that the government will make a return on the equity and it is a win win situation for each side,” he added