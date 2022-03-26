Share issue to govt will happen fairly soon: Vi mgmt tells shareholders

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea Q2: ARPU may rise QoQ amid subscriber churn, say analysts
Share issue to govt expected in a month's time: Vi CEO Ravinder Takkar
Govt has no intention to run Vodafone Idea, says telecom firm's CEO
Despite govt's relief package, questions remain over Voda Idea's survival
Voda Idea: Fund infusion not enough; stock can dip up to 22%, say analysts
-
Equity infusion to the government has not happened yet due to “procedural delays” and will happen fairly soon, Vodafone Idea (Vi) management told its shareholders on Saturday.
In January, the telecom company decided to issue shares to the government as it opted to convert interest on deferred liabilities into equity. Non-executive chairman Himanshu Kapania said such a conversion is first of its kind and is yet to happen due to a procedural delay.
“It is an event which will happen in the due course,” Kapania said at the company’s extraordinary general meeting. The meeting was called to approve capital infusion in the company.
CEO & MD Ravinder Takkar said the company has provided all the details to the government and expects share issuance to happen fairly soon.
Post issuance of the shares, the government is expected to hold around 35.8 per cent stake in the company, as per company estimates.
Earlier this month, promoters Aditya Birla group and Vodafone Plc UK decided to infuse Rs 4,500 crore into the company. This sum will be largely used to pay pending dues of Indus Towers and for general corporate purposes. Additionally, the company is seeking to raise Rs 10,000 crore from investors via equity or debt for expanding 4G coverage and network expansion.
As per initial plans, Vi had hoped to conclude fund raising from external investors by March end. However, the investments are yet to materialise. Conversion of interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue dues is critical for the company’s efforts to raise funds from investors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU