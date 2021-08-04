ShareChat, Mohalla Tech announce multi-year agreement with T-Series

-
Mohalla Tech, the parent of short video app Moj and Indic language social media platform ShareChat, announced a multi- year agreement with India's largest music label T-Series.
The partnership allows ShareChat and Moj to access an extensive catalog of Indian music and provide an enhanced experience to its creator communities.
Incidentally, ShareChat and Moj were also the first in the Indian social media and short video landscape to strike a licensing agreement with T-Series last year, thereby setting the path for the rest of the industry to follow.
Moj and ShareChat together, with a 340 million-strong monthly active user community and over 82 million creator community, represent a significant share of the internet population in India.
The collaboration will help ShareChat and Moj communities to explore sound recordings from T- Series music library and create meaningful social experiences with videos, messages, and other
creative formats.
“We’re thrilled to strengthen our partnership with T-Series. With this partnership we can drive more value to the industry, support more artists and deliver an incredible creative experience to our users across India," said Farid Ahsan, COO and co-founder, Moj and ShareChat.
Music labels and platform partnerships ensure platforms do not get held liable for copyright infringement, apart from providing a vast library of music for content creators to work with.
In 2019, top music labels including T-Series Music, Zee Music Company and Yash Raj Films had signed partnerships with Facebook for licensing their music for use in social experiences such as videos, messages, stories and other creative content on Facebook and Instagram. The tech giant has music licensing deals with almost all major music labels.
“ShareChat and Moj have been a wonderful partner and they are a true long term partner for us in the Indian short video space. This long-term license reciprocates both of our intent to support the creator economy and build a robust foundation for the creator-led content ecosystem in the country,” Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series said.
Neeraj Kalyan, president, T-Series, said, “This is an important step forward and sets the standard in the Indian social media and short video space that acknowledges and respects the music industry. With this continued commitment, ShareChat and Moj will bring more innovation and creativity for the Indian short video space an objective we share mutually. We are hopeful this would drive deeper engagements on the platforms and create a mutually benefitting partnership for years to come.”
