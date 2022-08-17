JUST IN
Shareholders may vote on splitting chairman posts at Tata Sons & Trusts

The chairman of the committee will be selected by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust from amongst the nominees nominated by the Trusts

Tata Sons | Tata Trusts

A person who is the chairman of either the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust or the Sir Ratan Tata Trust or of both, will not concurrently be eligible to be the chairman of the Board of Directors of Tata Sons, the new AoA in the AGM notice said

Tata Sons shareholders are expected to vote on new articles of association (AoA), seeking to separate the positions of chairman of Tata Trusts and Tata Sons soon. This will be put to vote on August 30, according to the Tata Sons an­n­ual general meeting notice.

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 06:10 IST

