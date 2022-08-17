Shareholders may vote on splitting chairman posts at Tata Sons & Trusts

A person who is the chairman of either the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust or the Sir Ratan Tata Trust or of both, will not concurrently be eligible to be the chairman of the Board of Directors of Tata Sons, the new AoA in the AGM notice said

shareholders are expected to vote on new articles of association (AoA), seeking to separate the positions of chairman of and soon. This will be put to vote on August 30, according to the an­n­ual general meeting notice.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.