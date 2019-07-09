Shell beckons youngsters to showcase fuel-efficient engines in Nov event

Can you cover 154 kilometer (km), equivalent to the distance between Chennai and Pondicherry, on 1 litre of fuel or 362.5 km on a single unit of electricity?

All this may sound unrealistic, but global energy giant Shell’s Make the Future Live India, that allows young minds to put their innovative fuel-efficient vehicles to the test, has already made it a reality in its first edition. After the success of its first edition, which achieved these ‘unrealistic’ goals, is all set to hold the second edition of the event at the Technology Centre in Bengaluru (STCB) between November 19 – 22 this year.

The STCB is the technology and engineering heartland for Shell, offering high-tech innovation and research and development for multidisciplinary collaboration. “This makes it an ideal location to host bright young minds and help them put their innovative fuel-efficient vehicles to the test,” a company statement said. This year's event will bring together students, business, academia and government to explore cleaner energy solutions for a lower-carbon future.

Inaugurated in 1939, Eco-marathon is the world’s longest-running student competition wherein engineering students are challenged to design, build and test fuel-efficient cars. Hosted in several countries around the globe, Make the Future Live, featuring Shell Eco-marathon aims to provide an opportunity to multiple stakeholders to experience and test bright energy ideas.

“The India edition will showcase innovation and foster dialogue on clean energy solutions for powering progress in mobility, while deliberating on technologies, challenges and opportunities as well as partnerships for success,” the statement added. This is also a valuable opportunity for student teams to test and fine tune their self-designed and built energy efficient vehicles for the regional Shell Eco-marathon Asia competition in 2020.

The company added that for new participants, this presents a great platform to showcase skill, be part of a world-class experience and test drive vehicles with fellow peers. Student teams that take to the track will be evaluated on the criteria of who covers the greatest distance using the least amount of energy.

Nitin Prasad, Chairman, Shell in India said, “We recognise that some of the brightest ideas come from young innovative minds, who are already immersing themselves in tackling complex energy challenges. The ingenuity demonstrated by young students is not only commendable, but truly inspirational.”

In the 2018 edition, Team DTU Supermileage claimed victory in the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Urban Concept category by achieving a mileage of 154 km/litre which is the equivalent of driving from Chennai to Pondicherry on 1 litre of fuel. On the other hand, Team Averera from IIT-BHU achieved an astounding 362.5 km/kWh in the Prototype Battery Electric Category, which is the equivalent of driving from Chennai to Bangalore on a single unit of electricity.