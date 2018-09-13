Shivinder Singh withdraws NCLT petition against brother Malvinder Singh

Former Fortis co-promoter has withdrawn his application against elder brother The Singh brothers plan to sort the matter out of court, after their mother stepped in.

Ranjana Roy Gowai, counsel for Shivinder said, “Their mother wants the matter to be sorted out of court, within the family with elders ironing out issues between the brothers. Hence, plans to withdraw his application.”



had filed a case in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against his brother Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani who was part of RHC Holding. He had claimed that there had been gross mismanagement in the company.



Shivinder's counsel has petitioned that the debt-equity ratio has not been maintained in the company (RHC) because of which, it could not achieve 'meaningful progress' with the investors for sale of the stake of RHC in FHL or Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) by the end of the year 2017.

Sources close to Shivinder say that this is just a temporary withdrawal and if issues are not ironed out of court, a far more strong case will be filed against Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani.

RHC Holding Private Limited (RHC) was incorporated on April 19, 2007, as Solaris Finance Private Limited under the Act. The name of the company was subsequently changed to RHC Holding Private Limited on November 07, 2008

Meanwhile, the Singh brothers are fighting a case in the which was filed by Japanese drugmaker to enforce the Singapore court’s arbitral award.