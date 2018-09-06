Shivinder's charges against brother won't get him off the hook: Experts

A day after the younger Singh sibling, Shivinder, alleged mismanagement of the group companies by elder brother Malvinder, the former Fortis promoters spent most of their day taking legal opinion. Observers close to the family said the infighting, now out in the open, has taken a turn for the worse.

Shivinder was, in fact, not present in Delhi High Court on Wednesday during the Daiichi Sankyo case hearing. Malvinder was in court to observe the proceedings. Legal experts said the brewing legal skirmish between the siblings is unlikely to have any material impact on the cases that ...