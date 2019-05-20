Focus on higher realisation improves Shree Cement's earnings outlook

Despite Shree Cement missing the Street's expectations in its March 2019 quarter (Q4) performance, the cement and power producer's stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 20,625.3 in intra-day trade on Monday before closing with a gain of over 5 per cent at Rs 20,300 a share.

The gain was partly on account of the market's exuberance after Lok Sabha election exit polls the previous evening suggested the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government might return to power at the Centre. However, the Shree Cement management’s aim to improve realisation and operating ...