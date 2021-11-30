Shriram Group draws up succession plan via trust route, forms mgt board

Financial services major founder R Thyagarajan came out with a succession plan on Tuesday through the trust route by appointing a board of management to run the Shriram Ownership Trust.

The Shriram Group's promotership has been transferred to Shriram Ownership Trust (SOT). The trust's ts new four-member board of management will run the group's business. Thyagarajan has decided to act as a mentor to the new board of management.

The board appointed by the Shriram Ownership Trust (SOT) includes D V Ravi, managing director (MD) of Shriram Capital, Umesh Revankar, MD of Shriram Transport Finance, Jasmit Gujral, MD of Shriram General Insurance and R Duruvasan, former MD of Shriram City Union Finance. According to reports, SOT owns close to a 30 per cent stake in the group's holding company Shriram Capital.

"One individual cannot manage a large group like ours. It requires a set of individuals with varied skills who can collaborate to drive the group's vision and strategy. In line with my conviction, a leadership team that will oversee the SOT’s interest, as the promoter of the Shriram Group, has been constituted” Thyagarajan said. As per reports, the company wants to treat the new board as a team of equals' and hence a chairman was not appointed. Following this, the transition arrangement and restructuring will be in place in the coming months.

He added that though there were apprehensions about the succession planning of the Shriram, the group was clear that the promoters stake in the Shriram Group, will be owned by its current and future leaders. The group had formed SOT with a long-term viewpoint of succession plan way back in 2006 as a private discretionary Trust. "This set of individuals, with varied skills, will collaborate to drive the group's vision and strategy. The Board of SOT constantly evaluates the performance of its leadership team. It keeps inducting additional members into the Trust to ensure the perpetuity of ownership and leadership to manage the Shriram Group,” he added.

The Board of Management will be responsible for defining the long-term strategy of the individual entities and the group and overseeing its execution. The board members will manage essential areas that impact the group across entities and may not necessarily be aligned to one particular entity. "They will collaborate amongst themselves in a manner that will derive the optimum benefit to the group," Thyagarajan said.

The Board of Management will also strategically help all operating entities to collaborate and strengthen the group's customer relationship model. "In close collaboration with our partners in Shriram Capital – Sanlam, PEL, and TPG and the Board of Management of SOT will oversee the group's growth and strategy in the next phase," he added.

"We are excited to take up the responsibility of Board of Management at the Group. Our operating across lending and insurance businesses have grown in size and scale, and continue to have immense potential and capabilities. All of these are led by an able management team and a professional board. Our role would be to extend strategic vision to them while keeping the interest the ‘Shriram’ brand and ethos that has been guiding light for the group over the last four decades,” said D V Ravi of Shriram Capital. This comes amid reports that the group is planning to restructure its business through which Shriram Capital will undergo amalgamation with Shriram Transport Finance Co and Shriram City Union Finance.