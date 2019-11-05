Shriram Group is driven by culture, not person: Thyagarajan on Piramal exit

As billionaire Ajay Piramal plans to step down from Shriram Capital Ltd (SCL), holding company of Shriram's financial service business, the Group's founder R Thyagarajan says that he wants Piramal to continue as Chairman. However, he told T E Narasimhan that the Group is driven by its management culture, and not single person.

Edited Excerpts: Have you found a successor for Ajay Piramal? Ajay Piramal said he intends to step down in due course. He has not resigned, so there is no question of successor right now. Chairman is not all that for day-to-day function of the ...