JUST IN
Siddhartha Mohanty appointed interim LIC chairperson for three months
Fragrance, flavour industry to touch over $5 bn in 3-4 years: Industry body
HPCL in pact to manufacture, distribute, and market Chevron's lubricants
LIC appoints Tablesh Pandey as managing director, effective April 1
Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic antibiotic drug
Jaguar Land Rover join hands with Tata Tech for digital transformation
Top-level exits at Infosys do not impact long-term growth: Experts
Where will startups turn to now that the Silicon Valley Bank is gone?
Firms that didn't sign Google contracts became extinct, says CCI
SVB resolution reassuring, will bring relief to startups: Ashwini Vaishnaw
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Fragrance, flavour industry to touch over $5 bn in 3-4 years: Industry body
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Siddhartha Mohanty appointed interim LIC chairperson for three months

M Jagannath and Tablesh Pandey named as managing directors of state-owned firm

Topics
LIC  | Life Insurance Corporation

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Siddhartha Mohanty
Siddhartha Mohanty

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) said on Tuesday Siddhartha Mohanty will be its interim chairperson for three months, succeeding M R Kumar.

Kumar’s tenure at the state-owned company ended on March 13. “…we wish to inform that, Siddhartha Mohanty, Managing Director of the Corporation has taken charge of the financial and administrative powers and functions of the Chairperson of LIC of India, in the Interim, in addition to his own duties, with effect from 14th March 2023,” said the corporation in an exchange notification.

Mohanty joined LIC in 1985 as an apprentice officer and has some four decades of experience in the financial services industry. Before becoming LIC’s managing director (MD) in February 2021, Mohanty was the chief executive officer of LIC Housing Finance Ltd.

M Jagannath took charge as the MD of LIC on March 13, succeeding Raj Kumar, whose tenure ended on January 31. Jagannath was previously the zonal manager (In-Charge), South Central Zone, at Hyderabad.

Tablesh Pandey has been appointed as the MD of the corporation from April 1. He was earlier the executive director of the corporation and he succeeded B C Patnaik in the new post.

Typically, LIC has one chairperson and four MDs. While Mohanty will be the MD and chairperson, Mini Ipe, Pandey, and Jagannath will be the other three MDs.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on LIC

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 16:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.