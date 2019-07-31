Siddhartha's family may accelerate CCD sale process; Coke already in talks

The family of V G Siddhartha, the founder of Café Coffee Day (CCD) who was found dead on Wednesday after going missing on Monday in Mangaluru, may accelerate the process of finding buyers for the retail chain. Coca-Cola, the world’s largest beverage maker, is already in the fray, persons in the know said. Some names of interested players doing the rounds include Tata Global Beverages and Jubilant FoodWorks.

Mails sent to the two companies elicited no response till the time of going to press. Coca-Cola declined comment. The American beverage major had initiated preliminary ...