Simplilearn's enterprise arm on track to build $100 million revenue by 2023

Simplilearn, the online boot camp for digital economy skills training, said it has seen rapid growth of its enterprise arm, for Business, over the last two years. for Business has seen accelerating adoption of its offerings globally and over 100 per cent year-over-year growth and is on track to reach $100 million B2B (business to business) revenue in the next 2-3 years.

“Globally businesses are focused on getting ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, powered by digital technologies. The world needs over 200 million digitally-skilled resources, and these skilled professionals just don’t exist out there,” said Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief business officer, “Our focus is to continue to add high-demand skills and features into our product to serve the upskilling and reskilling needs of our enterprise partners, ranging from large system integrators to banks to industries like CPG, telecom, retail, and others.”

The main factor driving this growth for Simplilearn has been its strong strategic relationships, where two-thirds of Simplilearn’s enterprise business comes from multi-year deals that are half a million dollars or more in size. With more than 400 enterprise customers already, the team’s focus continues to be to upsize more of these engagements to a similar strategic scale.

Simplilearn’s programs span across all critical digital domains like Data and AI, Programming, Cloud and Devops, Agile, and Digital Transformation and Digital Marketing across over 30 critical digital economy roles in an enterprise. These programs are co-created with leading universities like MIT and Caltech and leading industry partners like IBM, Microsoft Azure, and Facebook, ensuring the best learning outcomes.