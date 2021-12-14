Simplilearn's enterprise arm on track to build $100 million revenue by 2023

-
ALSO READ
Explained: Why founders of Simplilearn chose fundraising over outright sale
Simplilearn completes first ever ESOP buyback worth Rs 48.74 crore
Blackstone's $250 mn to make Simplilearn world's top digital skills co: CEO
Blackstone invests $250 mn in edtech firm Simplilearn, gets majority stake
Digital and soft skills equally important for jobs of the future: Oracle
-
Simplilearn, the online boot camp for digital economy skills training, said it has seen rapid growth of its enterprise arm, Simplilearn for Business, over the last two years. Simplilearn for Business has seen accelerating adoption of its offerings globally and over 100 per cent year-over-year growth and is on track to reach $100 million B2B (business to business) revenue in the next 2-3 years.
“Globally businesses are focused on getting ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, powered by digital technologies. The world needs over 200 million digitally-skilled resources, and these skilled professionals just don’t exist out there,” said Kashyap Dalal, co-founder and chief business officer, Simplilearn. “Our focus is to continue to add high-demand skills and features into our product to serve the upskilling and reskilling needs of our enterprise partners, ranging from large system integrators to banks to industries like CPG, telecom, retail, and others.”
The main factor driving this growth for Simplilearn has been its strong strategic relationships, where two-thirds of Simplilearn’s enterprise business comes from multi-year deals that are half a million dollars or more in size. With more than 400 enterprise customers already, the team’s focus continues to be to upsize more of these engagements to a similar strategic scale.
Simplilearn’s programs span across all critical digital domains like Data and AI, Programming, Cloud and Devops, Agile, and Digital Transformation and Digital Marketing across over 30 critical digital economy roles in an enterprise. These programs are co-created with leading universities like MIT and Caltech and leading industry partners like IBM, Microsoft Azure, and Facebook, ensuring the best learning outcomes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU