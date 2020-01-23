Singapore Airlines considers adding more Boeing planes in India

-
Singapore Airlines is preparing to add planes in India to take on Emirates in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.
Vistara, Singapore Air’s Indian joint venture, is considering ordering more 787 Dreamliner jets — whose sticker prices start at
about $250 million each — from Boeing to add flights to destinations as far away as the US, sources said, asking not to be identified discussing a confidential matter.
