Singapore Airlines considers adding more Boeing planes in India

Vistara, Singapore Air's Indian joint venture, is considering ordering more 787 Dreamliner jets - whose sticker prices start at about $250 million each

Singapore Airlines is preparing to add planes in India to take on Emirates in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

Vistara, Singapore Air’s Indian joint venture, is considering ordering more 787 Dreamliner jets — whose sticker prices start at

about $250 million each — from Boeing to add flights to destinations as far away as the US, sources said, asking not to be identified discussing a confidential matter.
First Published: Thu, January 23 2020. 22:41 IST

