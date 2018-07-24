Sleek new devices may dull Apple and Samsung's festive season sales

Apple and Samsung, the big two of India’s premium smartphone market for years, are staring at probable bloodshed in market share this festive season. A fleet of cutting-edge premium handsets have been lined up by OnePlus, Google, Huawei and Nokia.

Also, the recent entry of Oppo and Vivo in the above-Rs 30,000 price segment is likely add to their woes. Unlike recent years, the premium smartphone market this year looks crowded with more than seven major players. Till last June, the premium game was largely played between Apple and Samsung — the two had well over 90 per ...