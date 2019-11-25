Slowdown an opportunity for engagement: Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan

Packaged foods major Nestlé India emerged an outlier among consumer goods companies, reporting good numbers in the July-September period. Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Suresh Narayanan tells Viveat Susan Pinto how the company achieved this and his plans for the future.

Edited excerpts: What explains for Nestlé’s strong performance when the market remains weak? Will you continue with your pace of launches when peers such as Britannia are holding back on launches? Our core brands continue to clip well. Maggi is back to value and volume growth that was ...