Slowdown in infrastructure and real estate projects hits equipment demand

A slowdown in infrastructure and real estate projects has weighed on demand for construction equipment. After three years of consecutive growth in volumes, sales of such equipment including excavators and backhoe loaders, have been affected since the crisis at IL&FS (infrastructure and leasing Financial Services) broke.

It is expected to end this calendar year with a decline of 15-18 per cent, the sharpest in many years. The slowdown has prompted the manufacturers of construction equipment to shut plants and recalibrate their plans. They expect the impact of the recent measures ...