Small PMS players feel consolidation likely with higher minimum investment

Recently announced changes in regulation are increasingly weighing on smaller portfolio management service (PMS) providers. Industry officials say a round of consolidation is likely among players in the segment.

They currently number over 300; compared to less than 50 registered players in the mutual fund industry. The chief executive officer of portfolio management services at a brokerage said that he had received feelers for mergers and consolidation from half a dozen players. The head of a domestic brokerage said that they had decided to shut down their portfolio management ...