Small units to be bigger as TCS revisits 2011 strategy to boost revenue

In a bid to boost its revenue growth, IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is revisiting its strategy by raising the size of its business units, apart from identifying the next billion-dollar bets in the digital services space.

People aware of the development said the IT firm was planning to raise the size of the business units with own profit and loss (P&L) accounts to $400-$500 million from $100-$150 million at present. These business units, which have end-to-end responsibilities with a lot of operational and financial autonomy, are being reorganised to weed out ...