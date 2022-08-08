Smartworks leases tech park in Bengaluru; aims Rs 1,000 revenue in 2022

-
ALSO READ
Office leasing up after Covid waves, IT sector leads in occupancy: Reports
Office space leasing up 25% at 11 msf in March quarter: Knight Frank
Office leasing up 97% YoY in Jan-March, Omicron impact muted: CBRE
Office property market: REITs in play as leasing trends to gain traction
Magenta to deploy over 1,000 cargo EVs in Bengaluru within next few months
-
Office space provider, Smartworks, on Monday announced the addition of the world's single largest flex space campus, a 700,000 sq. ft office space in Bengaluru, to its growing portfolio. The 9,000 seat centre will be operational in the final quarter of 2022, the company said.
According to Smartworks, Vaishnavi Tech Park (VTP), a multi-functional business park, is strategically located next to the IT corridor- Outer Ring Road (ORR), which has excellent connectivity and is close to well-known multi-national companies.
With a growing footprint of over 7 mn sq.ft., 38 centres and a presence in 11 cities, VTP is Smartworks' third location in the ORR region and ninth overall in Bengaluru. Given the significant demand from enterprises and mature centres at over 90 per cent occupancy, the Noida-based company is continuing its pan-India expansion.
Neetish Sarda, founder, Smartworks, said, "In keeping with our mission to provide the greatest workspaces and experiences in large-format, fully managed spaces, VTP represents a new milestone for us. We broke our record for leasing large independent flex spaces to enable a holistic office experience."
"Given our large office spaces, we are well-positioned to meet the scalability requirements of clients quickly across markets," he added.
As a leading operator of scale facilitating multi-city deals with enterprises, Smartworks' revenues have increased three-fold, and it aims to reach the Rs 1,000 crore revenue milestone in 2022. Last year, the company leased over 3 million square feet across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida, and Pune.
First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 18:20 IST