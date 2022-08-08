Smartworks leases tech park in Bengaluru; aims Rs 1,000 revenue in 2022

provider, Smartworks, on Monday announced the addition of the world's single largest flex space campus, a 700,000 sq. ft in Bengaluru, to its growing portfolio. The 9,000 seat centre will be operational in the final quarter of 2022, the company said.

According to Smartworks, Vaishnavi Tech Park (VTP), a multi-functional business park, is strategically located next to the IT corridor- Outer Ring Road (ORR), which has excellent connectivity and is close to well-known multi-national .

With a growing footprint of over 7 mn sq.ft., 38 centres and a presence in 11 cities, VTP is Smartworks' third location in the ORR region and ninth overall in . Given the significant demand from enterprises and mature centres at over 90 per cent occupancy, the Noida-based company is continuing its pan-India expansion.

Neetish Sarda, founder, Smartworks, said, "In keeping with our mission to provide the greatest workspaces and experiences in large-format, fully managed spaces, VTP represents a new milestone for us. We broke our record for leasing large independent flex spaces to enable a holistic office experience."

"Given our large office spaces, we are well-positioned to meet the scalability requirements of clients quickly across markets," he added.

As a leading operator of scale facilitating multi-city deals with enterprises, Smartworks' revenues have increased three-fold, and it aims to reach the Rs 1,000 crore revenue milestone in 2022. Last year, the company leased over 3 million square feet across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida, and Pune.