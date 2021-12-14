SME neo-banking platform Open buys Finin for $10 mn in cash-and-stock deal

-
ALSO READ
Google, Temasek back Indian neo-banking firm Open with $100 mn investment
Google, 3one4 Capital, and Temasek invest Rs 453 cr in neo-bank Open
SME Chatroom: 'RoSCTL claims must be filed within the stipulated deadlines'
SME Chatroom: 'ITC available based on IGST payment shown in bill of entry'
This SME pharma stock has zoomed 108% thus far in September
-
Open, the SME neo-banking platform on Tuesday announced the acquisition of consumer neo-banking platform Finin for $10 Million in a cash-and-stock deal.
The acquisition will strengthen Open’s cloud native enterprise offering BankingStack through which it has deployed SME digital banking solutions for 17 banks. The deal will also provide a fillip to the firm's recently launched no-code embedded finance platform Zwitch, through which it enables fintechs and non-fintechs to launch innovative digital banking services, said the company.
“The acquisition of Finin adds strategic value to Open’s offering in the cloud native enterprise banking and embedded finance space. Today through BankingStack, our cloud native enterprise banking offering, Open powers over 15 banks in India and 2 banks in South-East Asia mostly in the business banking space. With the addition of Finin, Open will be able to offer holistic business and consumer banking propositions to banks that are looking to enhance the digital banking experiences for their customers,” said Anish Achuthan, Co-founder & CEO, Open Financial Technologies.
Finin was the first consumer neo-banking platform to be launched in India in 2019. Founded by Suman Gandham and Sudheer Maram, Finin was backed by Unicorn India Ventures and Archana Priyadarshini, and offers a savings account that allows consumers to save and invest their money.
Founded in 2017, Open offers a neo-banking platform that brings together all the tools used by small businesses and integrates it with the business current account. The Open platform today powers close to 2 Million SMEs and processes over $ 24 Billion in annualized transactions. The platform also adds over 100,000 SMEs every month, making it the fastest growing SME-focused neo-banking platform globally.
Suman Gandham, Co-founder & CEO, Finin added, “When we first launched Finin, I promised my squad that we would make a hallmark in the fintech industry, and show Indian consumers what neo-banking can really do for them. Now with the acquisition by Open, I’m absolutely convinced that we are speeding towards that goal."
He added, "The outcome of a consumer-facing neo-banking platform working hand-in-hand with a B2B neo-banking platform is going be exemplary as we will be able to add a lot of value to Open’s SMEs wanting to open salary accounts for employees, expose consumer banking rails to fintechs using Open’s embedded finance platform Zwitch, and also add value to banks wanting to launch digital banking propositions using Open’s cloud native digital banking OS BankingStack."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU