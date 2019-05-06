Smiley strategy: RPG group rebuilds identity with happiness as focus

Hello happiness’.

What sounds more like a rock star’s opening line on stage or one espoused by a spiritual guru is actually the corporate brand baseline chosen by one of the country’s venerable business houses to represent itself. The RPG group that began life as a tyre company 139 years ago and has today expanded its influence into a host of other areas is rebuilding its identity with happiness as its core value and a smiley emoji as a representation of its corporate vision. “We were trying to internalise what is the purpose of business? What matters most in ...