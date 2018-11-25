Social commerce platform Meesho targets 20 million resellers by 2020

Ahmedabad-based homemaker Kavita Khatadia wanted to be an independent woman. Now she earns around Rs 20,000 a month using her smartphone while sitting at home, that too without much investment or a brick and mortar store.

Khatadia, who is linked with Bengaluru-headquartered Meesho, an online mobile platform for social sellers, sells products via social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. Sanjeev Barnwal, co- founder of Meesho Founded in 2015 by IIT Delhi graduates, Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, the start-up has recently raised $50 ...