Social commerce startup Meesho gets $125 mn funding from Facebook, Nasper

Meesho, an Indian e-commerce site, said it raised $125 million from investors including Ltd, Inc and the former chief executive officer of Vodafone Group Plc.

The Bangalore-based company is a so-called social commerce that allows people to build connections online and then sell through social networks such as and WhatsApp. Other investors in the company include Sequoia, Shunwei Capital and Venture Highway.

is part of a crop of new e-commerce that are trying to take advantage of social connections to facilitate sales. The says that it has a network of more than 2 million “social sellers” in 700 towns across India, focusing on categories like apparel, wellness and electronics.

“Our social sellers are small retailers, women, students and retired citizens, with 70% being homemakers who have found financial freedom and a business identity without having to step outside their homes,” said Vidit Aatrey, co-Founder and CEO.