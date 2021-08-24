Hike raises undisclosed amount, led by Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen

Social platform Hike, founded by Kavin Bharti Mittal, has raised an undisclosed amount from a clutch of global and Indian investors. This fundraise was led by Justin Mateen, co-founder It saw participation from Rajeev Misara, CEO Softbank Vision Fund, Sean Rad (co-founder, Tinder), Arjun Sethi (co-Founder &partner, Tribe Capital), Bhavin Turakhia (co-founder, Zeta & Titan), Kunal Shah (founder, Cred), Binny Bansal (co-founder, Flipkart), Aditya Agarwal (partner in residence, South Park Commons), Kunal Bahl (co-founder & CEO, Snapdeal) and Rohit Kumar Bansal (co-founder, Snapdeal).

This latest round of funding will be deployed to expand Hike’s product strategy along with enabling high-quality hiring across functions.

“We’re thrilled to have some of the world’s most iconic product builders and investors join us in our journey. The rapid technological evolution over the last few years has paved the way for massive disruption in social and gaming. There’s little to separate these two categories. Gaming is now inherently social, evolving into a new way for people to hang out & interact in the virtual world,” said Kavin Bharti Mittal, founder & CEO,

“We’ve been doing what we know best - building. We’ve been building new ways for people to express themselves online, building new ways for them to hang out online. More importantly, we are building new ways for people to participate in the networks they help build, in ways that weren’t possible before. The next decade is going to spawn a whole new social future and we’re so excited to be contributing to this future with our incredible list of new investors” added Mittal.

As of today, operates a fully remote cross-functional team of over 160 employees that are working remotely from over 50 cities. With over 25 open positions, is hiring talent across roles at the intersection of social, gaming, and crypto.