Softbank executives to step down from Paytm and Policybazaar boards

Japanese investment bank representative on Indian fintech firms and Policybazaar, Munish Verma is stepping down from the companies’ boards. Two people in the know confirmed the development.

The decision to step down from the boards of listed company is part of Softbank’s global strategy to not be on boards of listed .

“The bank has communicated this aspect to the at the time of the listing. They prefer not to be part of the boards of listed as their primary goal is of investment. In very few selective cases has stayed on board of few investee firms,” said a source in the know. will however retain the investments that it has in these firms.

did not comment on the respond to the email sent by Business Standard. Both and had made no disclosure on board member stepping down to the exchanges.

SoftBank owns 17.4 percent stake in Paytm and around 12.4 percent stake in .

Experts in the sector said that generally such a decision is taken because the primary goal of the investor is to invest, and they do so in similar firms. “By being on the board of the firm they are privy to information shared by the company to the board,” said the source.