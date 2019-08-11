SoftBank in talks to buy stake in Airtel's telecom biz, related assets

Japanese investment giant SoftBank is in preliminary talks with telecom major Bharti Airtel for picking up a stake either directly or indirectly in its telecom business and related assets. Sources say the talks are wide-ranging and could include taking a stake in Bharti Airtel directly or through the holding company.

It could also take the shape of making possible investments in some of its other telecom infrastructure assets and services which Bharti is looking at monetising. However, sources also point out that whether a transaction will happen is impossible to predict at this ...