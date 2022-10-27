Software delivery firm Devtron raises $12 mn funding from Insight Partners

-
Devtron, a software delivery platform, has raised $12 million in new funding led by global investor Insight Partners.
The funding round follows previous financing from Leo Capital and angel investors. Devtron will use the new capital to expand team, promote its platform and expand into new markets.
"Since becoming open source, we have seen thousands of nimble startups across the globe installing Devtron every month along with many fast-growing startups as our commercial customers. It's an exciting time of growth and development of our market-defining product," said Prashant Ghildiyal, co-founder and chief executive officer of the company, and Rajesh Razdan, co-founder and CBO.
Devtron provides a software delivery platform for Kubernete, an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of software applications. The platform encompasses cluster provisioning, application management, and security among other software functionality.
"Devtron integrates with products across the lifecycle of microservices, and in particular Kubernetes, enabling its users to deploy faster and automate their CI/CD pipelines without worrying about Kubernetes knowhow. This saves significant time and resources to build and deploy in production. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Prashant, Nishant and Rajesh on this exciting next chapter in Devtron's growth journey," said Josh Zelman, principal at Insight Partners.
Devtron said in a statement companies using its platform have reduced their Kubernetes adaptation from a year to months. In some cases, companies have taken up Kubernetes within 15 days.
Additionally, post-adoption companies have witnessed five-fold improvement in their deployment speed with more than 90 per cent reduction in their change failure rate and 70 per cent reduction in mean time to recovery, the statement said.
First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 15:41 IST
