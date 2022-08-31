Sony-Zee merger can hurt competition, scrutiny needed, says CCI: Report

A merger between the Indian unit of Japan's and Zee Entertainment to create a $10 billion TV enterprise will potentially hurt competition by having "unparalleled bargaining power", the country's antitrust watchdog found in an initial review, according to an official notice seen by Reuters.



The Competition Commission of India's (CCI) Aug. 3 notice to the two stated the watchdog is of the view that a further investigation is merited in the case.

and Zee in December decided to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms to create a powerhouse in a key media and entertainment growth market of 1.4 billion people, challenging rivals like Walt Disney Co .

The CCI's findings will delay regulatory approval of the deal and could force the to propose changes to its structure, three lawyers familiar with the process said.

If that still fails to satisfy the CCI, it could lead to a prolonged approval and investigation process, they added.

Zee in a statement said it continues to take all the required legal steps to complete all the necessary approval processes for the proposed merger

The and in India did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives of Sony in Japan did not respond outside regular business hours.

