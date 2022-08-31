Sony-Zee merger can hurt competition, scrutiny needed, says CCI: Report

-
ALSO READ
Zee-Sony merger gets BSE, NSE nod after agreement signed last December
Disney lowers subscriber target after IPL streaming rights loss
Disney censors 'overtly gay' affection in Pixar films: Report
Sony Bravia X75K smart TV review: Audio-visual mismatch subdues experience
A merger wave in media
-
A merger between the Indian unit of Japan's Sony and Zee Entertainment to create a $10 billion TV enterprise will potentially hurt competition by having "unparalleled bargaining power", the country's antitrust watchdog found in an initial review, according to an official notice seen by Reuters.
The Competition Commission of India's (CCI) Aug. 3 notice to the two companies stated the watchdog is of the view that a further investigation is merited in the case.
Sony and Zee in December decided to merge their television channels, film assets and streaming platforms to create a powerhouse in a key media and entertainment growth market of 1.4 billion people, challenging rivals like Walt Disney Co .
The CCI's findings will delay regulatory approval of the deal and could force the companies to propose changes to its structure, three lawyers familiar with the process said.
If that still fails to satisfy the CCI, it could lead to a prolonged approval and investigation process, they added.
Zee in a statement said it continues to take all the required legal steps to complete all the necessary approval processes for the proposed merger
The CCI and Sony in India did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives of Sony in Japan did not respond outside regular business hours.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 19:44 IST