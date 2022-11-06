South Eastern Coalfields tops in coal output among CIL subsidiaries

After slipping into second position in coal production, the Chhattisgarh-based subsidiary of (CIL) has scaled up production to retain the top spot in the financial year 2022-23.

South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), the highest coal-producing company among the eight entities of CIL over the years, was outshone by Odisha-based (MCL) in FY22.

The company produced 142.5 million tonnes (MT) of coal in 2021-22, down 5.37 per cent over last year. MCL’s output surged 13.6 per cent and the company produced 168.2 MT to secure the top position among CIL units.

Barring last year, SECL has been producing over 150 MT of coal while MCL’s production was confined to below that figure.

Now, to retain the top spot, SECL, which manages 67 in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, is focusing on “regaining its pride and glory”. The Diwali message of chairman-cum-managing director of SECL, PS Mishra underlines it.

“So, let's celebrate this Diwali with a pledge that we will regain our professional pride and glory of SECL,” Mishra said in his message to the employees.

The Gevra area has set the right tone for SECL by producing 152,248 tonnes on the day of Dhanteras, which is the highest coal production by the mine on a single day of FY23

Mishra added that this (the single-day feat) has given the company a launch pad to put SECL on the right track.

In October, the Bilaspur-headquartered company produced 11.8 MT of coal compared to 10.3 MT in the same period of the previous year, a surge of 14.2 per cent.

During the last seven months, barring July, SECL has recorded a surge in production. Cumulative production of the company in the first seven months of FY23 also went up by 15 per cent.

SECL produced 75.2 MT of coal during April-October against 65.4 MT during the corresponding period of last year.

However, it still lags way behind its nearest rival, the MCL, which had produced 103.5 MT of coal during the period, up by 21.1 per cent compared to the previous year. SECL’s deficit is over 28 MT compared to MCL as of now.

If SECL achieved the target it had set, it would surpass MCL. Against SECL’s 182 MT, MCL had set a target of 176 MT of the dry fuel for FY23.