Govt plans clinical trials debut to ensure faster availability of new drugs
Business Standard

SP Group banks on residential properties for growth, to launch new projects

Shapoorji's new launches are coming up mostly in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Mohali. The launches are in premium, luxury, and mid-income projects

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, which is 154 years old, is banking on its real estate arm for growth, even as some larger companies in its tent are struggling with debt and the residential property market itself is going through a prolonged slowdown.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SP Real Estate) is looking to launch about 10 new projects and new phases in existing projects across the country under its different brands in the next four months. This probably is a little smaller than the to-do list of Godrej Properties, which is launching 13-14 new projects or new ...

First Published: Mon, December 09 2019. 00:57 IST

