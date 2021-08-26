SpiceJet doubles frequency of cargo flights to China

-
ALSO READ
Under Covid stress, SpiceJet's net loss widens to Rs 729 cr in Q1
Hiving off logistics biz, fund raise to unlock value for SpiceJet investors
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
SpiceJet Q1 preview: Analysts eye liquidity measures, growth in cargo biz
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
-
SpiceJet has doubled the frequency of its scheduled freighter flights to Kunming and Wuhan in China from two to four per week. The increase in flights came into effect last week ahead of the festive season which sees import of mobile phones and electronic goods from China and comes in the backdrop of disruption at Shanghai airport.
The disruption caused due to Covid-19 cases among the airport staff at Shanghai has led to cancellation of flights and restriction on loads. Air freight charges have gone up too and shippers are exploring trucking of export goods from Shanghai to alternate airports in China for onward carriage.
“China is an important market for SpiceXpress and we have increased our frequency to Wuhan and Kunming,” an airline spokesperson said.
The non operation of passenger flights between India and China has already led to curtailment of capacity, said Bharat J Thakkar, past president of Air Cargo Agents Association of India. Shippers and importers are looking at alternate routes and some are even flying via Hong Kong as carriers are not accepting shipments for Shanghai, he added.
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific, however, said it is not seeing a significant impact on its flights. “Cathay Pacific has resumed most of its freighter services to and from Shanghai airport this week. Our passenger services between Hong Kong and Shanghai continue to operate as scheduled. From India, our cargo operations are largely unaffected. We continue to operate weekly freighters and cargo-only-passenger
flights and remain agile to scale our operations based on the given demand,” the airline said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU