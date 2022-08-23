SpiceJet exploring stake sale to raise Rs 2,000 cr, says CMD Ajay Singh

-
SpiceJet is currently exploring multiple options, including stake sale to other airlines, to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore, its CMD Ajay Singh said on Tuesday.
The airline is looking to raise “investments from external parties, including airlines”, he said on the sidelines of an event of industry body ASSOCHAM.
However, Singh did not reveal how much stake the airline will sell to raise the amount mentioned above.
SpiceJet has been making losses for the last four years.
Recently, aviation regulator DGCA asked the airline to operate not more than 50 per cent of its flights for eight weeks. The regulator’s action came after the airline’s planes were involved in multiple incidents.
SpiceJet has been facing financial troubles in recent times. Rising fuel costs coupled with Covid-19 pandemic disruptions have affected the company.
Recently, SpiceJet did an out-of-court settlement with Credit Suisse where it agreed to clear its dues. The airline had Rs 8,446 crore in lease liabilities in FY21.
First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 14:35 IST