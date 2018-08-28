SpiceJet's biofuel flight: What are major advantages of using biojet fuel?

What is biofuel and where does India stand with regard to its use? Any fuel that is produced from organic materials — including plant and animal waste — is biofuel. At present, liquid biofuel is used in automobiles in India.

This includes ethanol produced from crops containing sugar and starch and biodiesel from oilseeds. According to government statistics, oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation have the mandate to blend diesel with biodiesel and petrol with ethanol. Currently, petrol can ...