JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Maruti Suzuki cuts production by 10% in April for third consecutive month
Business Standard

SpiceJet says will offer business class on select routes from May 11

The airline will offer the service on its Boeing 737s operating on routes from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Bagdogra, and Srinagar.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

SpiceJet
SpiceJet will offer business class on select routes.

Budget airline SpiceJet said Thursday it will offer business class on key domestic routes from May 11.

The airline will offer the service on its Boeing 737s operating on routes from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Bagdogra, and Srinagar, a statement said.

The move comes days after the airline leased some of the Boeing 737 planes from the grounded Jet Airways and announced signing of a code-share pact with the premier Gulf carrier Emirates.

Jet' entire Boeing fleet, including the narrow-body B737s, had two class configurations--business and economy.

As part of the business class offering, SpiceJet will also provide its passengers complimentary lounge access, higher baggage allowance, meals and beverages, priority services, the release said.

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 15:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU