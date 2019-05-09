SpiceJet says will offer business class on select routes from May 11

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet flies high, soars 8% on announcing new international flights
SpiceJet set to launch 19 more flights from Mumbai starting May 4
Spicejet to launch 12 new flights on Jan 20, improve regional connectivity
Spicejet to begin freight ops on Guwahati-Hong Kong route from Saturday
SpiceJet upgrading system, tickets booking to be temporarily suspended
-
Budget airline SpiceJet said Thursday it will offer business class on key domestic routes from May 11.
The airline will offer the service on its Boeing 737s operating on routes from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Bagdogra, and Srinagar, a statement said.
The move comes days after the airline leased some of the Boeing 737 planes from the grounded Jet Airways and announced signing of a code-share pact with the premier Gulf carrier Emirates.
Jet' entire Boeing fleet, including the narrow-body B737s, had two class configurations--business and economy.
As part of the business class offering, SpiceJet will also provide its passengers complimentary lounge access, higher baggage allowance, meals and beverages, priority services, the release said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU