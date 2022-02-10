Spinny acquires AI-powered car connectivity solutions' startup, Scouto

-
ALSO READ
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
Ola to hire 10,000 people for its used car platform, eyes $2-bn GMV
Tata lands a Punch in small car segment
Automotive industry to see more data-driven tech soon: Dell Technologies
Auto companies stare at muted earnings in Q3 amid high input costs
-
Pre-owned car retailing platform Spinny has acquired a 100 per cent stake in AI-powered connected car startup Scouto. The deal will mark one of the first consolidations in the AI-powered used car solutions segment where Spinny is gunning big to emerge as the market leader. The companies did not reveal the value of the transaction.
Founded by ex-racecar driver Akshay Gupta (CEO) and Shubham Sharma (CTO), Scouto has built an end-to-end connected car technology suite that provides detailed intelligence on car's health and performance, connects the vehicle owner to automotive service providers (e.g., insurers, Fast Tag players etc.) and improves the overall car ownership experience significantly. The company is focused on the consumer car industry and caters to the various start-ups in the Automotive Aftermarket and used car space in India. In FY22, Scouto clocked approx Rs 5 crore in revenue.
The Ahmedabad-based startup was backed by DevX Venture Fund, iCreate & Bhuva Family Office before being acquired by Accel, Tiger Global and Elevation Capital-backed Spinny.
“As part of the acquisition, Scouto’s founders will become an integral part of Spinny & help build and drive our connected car offerings forward,” said Niraj Singh, founder and CEO of Spinny. “We are very excited about the integration & the synergies of Scouto with Spinny. By augmenting each other’s capabilities, we can accelerate towards building the country’s largest and the most trusted used car brand.”
Scouto has built the entire technology-stack in-house and boasts of industry-beating hardware and software capabilities. The company believes that by building the entire technology ground-up with an integrated, Make-in-India approach, every vehicle in India can be transformed into a smart and connected vehicle.
“We absolutely love what we do and have been working with the Spinny team for a very long time. We admire Niraj’s (Singh) vision of building with a highly customer-centric approach. The more we worked together, the more we realized that the synergies are plentiful and hence decided to join hands,” said Akshay Gupta, co-founder of Scouto. “It is Day 1 for us at Scouto again, and our goal is to ensure that every car in India is connected. We will accomplish our goals with Spinny and continue to design, build, and innovate new technologies that provide an unparalleled customer experience.”
In December 2021, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and a lead brand ambassador. Sports icon, PV Sindhu, a customer of Spinny will also be a part of a series of marketing initiatives for the firm.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU