Spotify launches in India with subscription starting as low as Rs 13

Spotify silently debuts in India on Tuesday amid legal battle with Warner Music Group. The app was available for free download on App Store, Google Play and Windows Store.
Spotify, however, hasn’t formally announced its arrival in the country.
The subscription starts at Rs. 119 per month, users can also choose from daily and weeekly plans.
Spotify first announced its plan for India launch in March 2018 but music rights became a roadblock for the app.
Spotify offers a free version supported by advertisements. With premium version, the customers will get 1-month free trial, the website shows.
On Monday, Spotify’s faced another hurdle with Warner Music moving Bombay High Court to block Spotify from making any of its music available for streaming in India, the license to which Spotify does not own yet.
India’s Copyright Act allows ‘broadcasters’ to obtain a license for copyrighted products even without the copyright owner’s consent. Spotify is leveraging this clause to do away with the woes Warner is implicating.
Spotify has acquired the streaming rights for over 160,000 songs owned by T-Series in India, according to news reports.
Bombay’s high court said Spotify would still be allowed to launch for now. Spotify will be required to set aside money to pay royalties and track usage of Warner’s music while the case continues through the courts.
Earlier on Tuesday, prices for Spotify Premium were revealed on its website. In addition to the Rs. 119 per month plan, users can also purchase daily and weekly plans.
Subscription pricing:
Rs. 119 per month (recurring)
Rs. 13 per day
Rs. 39 for seven days
Rs. 129 for one month
Rs. 389 for three months
Rs. 719 for six months
For students: Rs 59 per month on annual subscription/ Rs 66 monthly.
The only payment accepted for subscriptions is a credit card (Visa or Mastercard), but users can make the payment using Paytm or UPI to buy the pre-paid plans.
