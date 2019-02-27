Spotify makes India debut with multi-language music recommendations

streaming service will be available in India from today with all-new features tuned to Indian fans’ personal tastes.

is available to download for free, and users can upgrade to Premium for Rs 119 per month. The Spotify app is now available on mobile, desktop and tablet and can be played on a wide range of speaker and home devices.

“As Spotify grows, our goal is to bring millions of artists and billions of fans together from every country and background,” says Daniel Ek, Spotify founder and CEO. "India has an incredibly rich culture and to best serve this market, we’re launching a custom-built experience. Not only will Spotify bring Indian artists to the world, we’ll also bring the world’s music to fans across India. Spotify’s music family just got a whole lot bigger.”

Spotify comes to India with a mix of features including a library of more than 40 million (4 crore) songs and 3 billion playlists (300 crore) in Indian and international music, across moods and moments.

Spotify can be played in cars, on TVs, voice and wifi speakers. Users can explore integrations with other apps like Maps, Tinder and Instagram, amongst others.





ALSO READ: Spotify launches in India with subscription starting as low as Rs 13

Amarjit Singh Batra, Managing Director, Spotify India, adds: “Indians love music. It’s an inherent part of our lifestyle and culture, whether we pray, work, or relax. The mobile internet revolution has led to a rapid rise in the number of connected Indians, making music streaming the preferred way to enjoy music here.”

“Spotify pioneered music streaming a decade ago, and has constantly reinvented itself to bring the best music experience to the world, and now to India. Through our unmatched personalised experience, we want users to find the best music from India and the world, and empower Indian artists to find new audiences in India and worldwide, " he adds.

In addition, One Plus, and GoUSA will be Spotify’sexclusive advertising launch partners in India.