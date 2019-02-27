JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Resumption of Donimalai mines remains the key trigger for NMDC: Analysts
Business Standard

Spotify makes India debut with multi-language music recommendations

Spotify is available to download for free, and users can upgrade to Spotify Premium for Rs 119 per month

Urvi Malvani 

Music streaming service Spotify to go public

Music streaming service Spotify will be available in India from today with all-new features tuned to Indian music fans’ personal tastes.

Spotify is available to download for free, and users can upgrade to Spotify Premium for Rs 119 per month. The Spotify app is now available on mobile, desktop and tablet and can be played on a wide range of speaker and home devices.

“As Spotify grows, our goal is to bring millions of artists and billions of fans together from every country and background,” says Daniel Ek, Spotify founder and CEO. "India has an incredibly rich music culture and to best serve this market, we’re launching a custom-built experience. Not only will Spotify bring Indian artists to the world, we’ll also bring the world’s music to fans across India. Spotify’s music family just got a whole lot bigger.”

Spotify comes to India with a mix of features including a library of more than 40 million (4 crore) songs and 3 billion playlists (300 crore) in Indian and international music, across moods and moments.

Spotify can be played in cars, on TVs, voice and wifi speakers. Users can explore integrations with other apps like Google Maps, Tinder and Instagram, amongst others.

ALSO READ: Spotify launches in India with subscription starting as low as Rs 13

Amarjit Singh Batra, Managing Director, Spotify India, adds: “Indians love music. It’s an inherent part of our lifestyle and culture, whether we pray, work, or relax. The mobile internet revolution has led to a rapid rise in the number of connected Indians, making music streaming the preferred way to enjoy music here.”

“Spotify pioneered music streaming a decade ago, and has constantly reinvented itself to bring the best music experience to the world, and now to India. Through our unmatched personalised experience, we want users to find the best music from India and the world, and empower Indian artists to find new audiences in India and worldwide, " he adds.

In addition, One Plus, Anheuser-Busch InBev and GoUSA will be Spotify’sexclusive advertising launch partners in India.

Spotify has redesigned the music experience for India with a fresh set of exclusive features

  • Multi-language music recommendations: With many Indians speaking several local languages, Spotify’s music recommendation engine can now be tuned to Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.
  • Indian users can select their preferred language(s) to receive tailored Daily Mix, Home, Radio, Search results and recommendations.
  • Spotify Free with total control: For the first time ever on Spotify Free, smartphone users can play every song on demand.
  • Playlists made for India: Curated and regularly updated playlists by a team of Indian music experts
  • Spotify goes to the movies: A series of playlists featuring the best music from the most popular Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and Punjabi actors. Spotify’s recommendations will also include songs from India’s favourite movies and actors.
  • City playlists: Find out what's hot in the city, with new algorithmic playlists tracking what’s trending in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai.
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 08:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements