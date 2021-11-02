SREI founders may offer resolution plan under CIRP if RBI and lenders allow

The Kanorias, founders of SREI group, may look at submitting a resolution plan for the firms under corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and bankers allow. “If we find that creditors are not getting a good deal and the regulator or the government allows us, then we would step in to see that the creditors are paid off because as a family, our reputation is involved,” Hemant Kanoria, founder, SREI group, said.

