SRF packs a punch, defies Street in June quarter; stock gains 16%

The stock of SRF rose 16 per cent on Tuesday, riding on better-than-expected numbers in the June quarter (Q1). Given the plant closure at Dahej (Gujarat) for over a month in Q1, the Street had expected revenues and margins to take a hit.

The SRF stock had corrected 15 per cent since the start of July on concerns over revenue loss. However, SRF reported 9 per cent increase in revenue and 13 per cent rise in operating profit, compared to estimates of a 15 per cent and over 35 per cent fall, respectively. Chemical business revenues rose 26 per cent, while operating profit (Ebit) was ...