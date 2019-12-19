SRF's revenue growth, margins to be driven by chemicals business

SRF has been among the biggest gainers in the specialty chemicals space since mid-October, increasing investor wealth by 27 per cent. The Street believes that the company should be able achieve higher revenue growth and margins, in the aftermath of its refrigerant expansion, as well as the easing of regulatory overhang at its Dahej facility.

While the company operates in technical textiles, packaging films, and chemicals, growth is expected to be driven by the chemicals business. Within the segment, the management is confident of 40-50 per cent growth in specialty chemicals and 20 ...