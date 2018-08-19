SS Mundra appointed Independent Director of Indiabulls Housing Finance

Subhash Sheoratan Mundra has been appointed as Independent Director on the Board of Housing Finance for a period of three years, effective August 18 onwards. The former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and senior banker is not replacing an existing member on the Board, the company said.

Mundra, a Post-Graduate from the University of Poona, used to be the Chairman of Bank of Baroda and an Executive Director at Union Bank of India. He left the RBI in July 2017.

He has served on the Boards of several financial institutions and is presently on the Board of the Bombay Stock Exchange and DSP Blackrock Investment Managers.

With experience in commercial and retail banking, as well as regulatory and economic policy-making, over time he headed several committees set up by the central bank and was the nominated member on the G20 Forum’s Financial Stability Board. He was the Vice-Chairman on the OECD's International Network on Financial Education and is on the Governing Council of several financial research and academic institutes.

Mundra was on the Board of the Clearing Corporation of India , Central Depository Services (India), IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company and National Payments Corporation of India, amongst other