Stalled Navi Mumbai airport to take off with fresh fund infusion by Adani

With the Adani group set to take over Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from the cash-strapped GVK group, bankers said the stalled Navi Mumbai airport project will finally be able to take off with infusion of fresh funds by Adani. The project, which has been under planning for the past 15 years, failed to close financially as GVK group was buried neck deep in financial problems.

With no construction activity at the project site, the project cost has gone up by Rs 5,000 crore, say bankers. The GVK group had blamed lack of complete land acquisition by Cidco, the 26 per cent ...