StanChart GBS' largest office globally coming up in Chennai's DLF Downtown

DLF has inked an anchor deal with Standard Chartered GBS for its office building at DLF Downtown, Chennai. Standard Chartered GBS is leasing 770,000 sq ft to set-up its largest office establishment in this project. It is one of the largest commercial office space deals in India during recent times.
Standard Chartered GBS office in DLF Downtown, Chennai will be its largest campus globally.
DLF Downtown, a mixed-use development project, is strategically located in the heart of Old Mahabalipuram Road at Taramani, the IT Central Business District of Chennai that already houses over 100-plus MNCs and top Indian firms.
DLF and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund (Government of Singapore) had signed a strategic partnership to develop a rental assets portfolio with GIC as one third partner, under the consolidated portfolio of DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), a subsidiary of DLF Ltd.
DCCDL, the joint venture of DLF-GIC and TIDCO, announced the launch of DLF Downtown, Chennai with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, earlier this year.
