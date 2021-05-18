Standard Chartered to reimburse Covid expenses of 25,000 employees

-
ALSO READ
How is Piyush Gupta to be placed after DBS Bank-Laxmi Vilas Bank deal?
Indian-Allahabad Bank amalgamation: Changes & all the post-merger details
Winners' curse: Top bosses at PSBs see their term ending much before time
With conglomerates reluctant, PEs may be better source of capital for banks
Reserve Bank forms academic advisory council for supervisory college
-
Standard Chartered Bank on Tuesday said it will be reimbursing the medical expenses of its over 25,000 employees and their family members for treating Covid.
Other Indian firms have also announced such schemes for their employees. Bankers, in particular, are vulnerable as they have to keep their branches open. Already more than 1,000 bankers have passed away due to the pandemic, as per Indian Banks’ Association.
The bank said the benefit scheme will cover its employees and their parents and parent-in laws for up to Rs 2,50,000 per patient with intensive care unit hospitalisation. Those who do not require hospitalisation will get reimbursement up to Rs 1,25,000 per patient.
Primarily these new interventions are aimed at junior and mid-level employees and are over and above the already existing benefits covering such employees and their immediate family members, the bank said in a statement.
In case an employee passes away due to the condition, the family will receive four times the annual gross compensation. This scheme covers all employees.
The bank will offer interest-free salary advances of up to six months gross pay to meet expenses incurred on account of Covid-19 related medical emergencies, with a six month moratorium on repayment.
The bank has set up a medical team to help in the hospitalisation process and vaccination drives are being held in multiple offices for staff and family, it said in its statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU