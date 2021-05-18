Standard Chartered to reimburse Covid expenses of 25,000 employees

on Tuesday said it will be reimbursing the medical expenses of its over 25,000 employees and their family members for treating Covid.

Other Indian firms have also announced such schemes for their employees. Bankers, in particular, are vulnerable as they have to keep their branches open. Already more than 1,000 bankers have passed away due to the pandemic, as per Indian Banks’ Association.

The bank said the benefit scheme will cover its employees and their parents and parent-in laws for up to Rs 2,50,000 per patient with intensive care unit hospitalisation. Those who do not require hospitalisation will get reimbursement up to Rs 1,25,000 per patient.

Primarily these new interventions are aimed at junior and mid-level employees and are over and above the already existing benefits covering such employees and their immediate family members, the bank said in a statement.

In case an employee passes away due to the condition, the family will receive four times the annual gross compensation. This scheme covers all employees.

The bank will offer interest-free salary advances of up to six months gross pay to meet expenses incurred on account of Covid-19 related medical emergencies, with a six month moratorium on repayment.

The bank has set up a medical team to help in the hospitalisation process and vaccination drives are being held in multiple offices for staff and family, it said in its statement.