Standard Life sells 27.8 mn shares to prune stake in HDFC Life to 8.89%

London-based on Thursday sold 27.8 million shares --1.38 per cent stake--in Insurance Company at Rs 619.15 apiece, raising Rs 1,720 crore.

A clutch of institutional investors were among the buyers. Following the share sale, Standard Life's stake in has declined to 8.89 per cent.

The JV partner has been pruning its stake in the life insurer at regulator intervals. Ahead of HDFC Life's IPO in 2017, held 35 per cent stake in the company, while HDFC owned 61.5 per cent.

Currently, HDFC owns a little over 50 per cent. Shares of rose 1.7 per cent to end at Rs 648, valuing the company at Rs 1.3 trillion.