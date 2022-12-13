JUST IN
PTC India appoints Mohammad Afzal as power ministry nominee director
Standing committee for multiple changes in proposed competition Bill

Review transaction-based deal value every yr, says House panel

competition law | Indian companies | CCI

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

The committee said in its report that the bill does not provide how the deal value is to be calculated and the meaning of “ direct, indirect or deferred consideration.”

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has called for a series of clarifications and changes in the proposed Competition (Amendment) Bill 2022.

From specifying the method of calculating deal value based on transactions and allowing cartels to access settlement mechanisms as a “pragmatic recourse” to introducing effects-based analysis for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and director general before ascertaining anti-competitive behaviour, the panel has sought more predictability and certainty in the proposed legislation. It has also objected to the proposal of reducing the timeline of acquisitions to 150 days, from the existing 210 days, saying that the status quo should remain.

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 21:06 IST

