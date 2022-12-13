Standing committee for multiple changes in proposed competition Bill

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has called for a series of clarifications and changes in the proposed Competition (Amendment) Bill 2022.



From specifying the method of calculating deal value based on transactions and allowing cartels to access settlement mechanisms as a “pragmatic recourse” to introducing effects-based analysis for the (CCI) and director general before ascertaining anti-competitive behaviour, the panel has sought more predictability and certainty in the proposed legislation. It has also objected to the proposal of reducing the timeline of acquisitions to 150 days, from the existing 210 days, saying that the status quo should remain.