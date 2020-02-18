Star sets up drumbeat for IPL, but has the event priced itself too high?

JUST IN
T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Star India has announced its schedule for Season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that starts next month, setting down a long 55-day calendar for an event that has managed to inveigle its way on to the advertising plans of almost every brand in the country.

For 2020, 13 brands are said to be on board already and advertising rates have been fixed at a premium of 10-15 per cent over 2019, said sources. But, ask brands and marketers, has the event that has been valued at $6.8 billion (Duff & Phelps, IPL 2019) priced itself too high, especially in the midst of a deep economic ...

First Published: Tue, February 18 2020. 22:44 IST

